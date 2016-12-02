Celebrate Christmas in RSF!

December is upon us and with it, the holiday spirit is in full gear! Christmas lights are up, trees are being decorated, and a chill is (finally) in the air.

If you are looking for ideas of how to celebrate with the family, check out our list of fun holiday RSF events:

1. Tree Lighting at the Inn - December 2, 6:00pm

Don't miss tonight's tree lighting at the beautiful Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. Tonight is also the official opening of the Skating Rink. The rink will be open from now through January 8.

This is also the perfect opportunity to get your photos with Santa! S'mores, hot cocoa and food will be for sale.

Learn more here.

2. Historical Society Christmas - December 8, 5:00pm

More information to come. Check out the calendar event page here.

3. Children's Christmas Tennis Party - December 13, 3:30

Bring your tennis loving kids to the Christmas Tennis Party for a gift exchange with Santa. A $5 gift is all you need, pizza and dessert will be provided.

You will also be able to donate to "Stand Up For Kids" during the season of giving.

See the event flier here.

4. Holiday Junior Tennis Camp - December 19-23, 10:00am-3:00pm Daily

Looking to keep restless kids busy during the break? Get them outside and active with the holiday tennis camp. The camp will be conducted by tennis professional Dophie Poiset.

For sign up information, click here.

These family friendly events are sure to keep kids active and busy during the holiday season. Happy Holidays RSF!