CDRC Confidential

Photo: CDRC Member, Jane van Praag

SHHHH! Guess who was appointed to the RSFA Covenant Design Review Committee (CDRC) by unanimous vote? What? Moi? How’d that happen? When you last read an editorial by me, it was in opposition to the slate of the three RSFA candidates who won the election handily and are now on the Board. Why would they appoint me? I’d like to think it is because they are magnanimous, intelligent professionals who understand the place of competitive expression whether it be in politics, business or sport . . . We also have a very small gene pool of volunteers here in the RSFA.

The five CDRC members are volunteers appointed by the RSFA President for staggered three-year terms. Annually, the President has to appoint, at the most, two new members.

After confirming I could breathe on a mirror, I was appointed. Kidding! I actually felt quite flattered by the level of scrutiny of my resume and past accomplishments I had forgotten (!), such as: 1) Undergoing the CDRC process of building a home which was granted the RSFA Lily Award for architecture and landscape; 2) Serving on the RSFA Board of Directors, participating in mediations, appeals, zoning and other planning and building department issues; And, 3) in my childhood, I was a corporate attorney working on, among other business matters, construction litigation involving a city hall and a nuclear power plant. So far I’ve really enjoyed this volunteer experience. Unlike serving on some non-profit boards, it engages my mind, not my pocketbook!

Our new staff bring their professional experience, and everyone is smart and fun. The other CDRC volunteer members have remarkable relevant business and personal experience, so anyone who has their project reviewed by the CDRC now knows it is by a thoughtful panel.

This brings me to the point of my article: VOLUNTEERING. If you are a member in good standing of the RSFA and are interested in maintaining the attractive rural appearance of our community, think about volunteering to work on the CDRC. It meets twice a month. Please contact our Association to express your interest (tell them Jane sent you!). They can tell you the procedure to apply.

While it is not an official requirement, having a sense of humor is mandatory. To make and understand a joke requires flipping an idea around. To analyze CDRC building projects requires an ability to look at them from various angles. There is also homework, so members actually come prepared to meetings (not a book club where half the members haven’t read the book. Ugh.)

It’s an exciting time for our town with infrastructure and building improvements as well as updating our building regulations and guidelines. I look forward to sharing with you the truth about the CDRC during my tenure: The good, the bad, and the tasteful.

The statements made in this column are the opinions of the author and not those of the Rancho Santa Fe Association Covenant Design Review Committee.