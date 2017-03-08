Board to Design Fiber Themselves, Members Plan to Sue Association Over Dues Assessment

Spring looks to be as eventful as ever. The Association's Tech Committee recently announced their plan to bring high-speed Internet service to the Ranch and a number of Covenant members are filing suit to challenge the manner in which Association dues are assessed.

This week, Bob Hall starts in his role as the new Association Manager and the March 10 nomination deadline for the 2017 Rancho Santa Fe Association Board election is fast approaching.

Read on,

Nick Krnich









The Tech Committee announced that after several meetings with various vendors, the Association opted to oversee the build out of a network design themselves...



Nearly 100 Covenant homeowners have signed on to a lawsuit to challenge how Association dues are assessed. The plaintiffs argue the current system for assessing dues within the Covenant has resulted in an unfair dues structure...









Heavy rain that hit San Diego County during the past couple of months has resulted in overflowing of some of the County's dams. Lake Oroville rose nearly 50 feet in five days, overtopping its emergency spillway...









The antique shop run by Connie and Bill McNally will close its doors after 26 years in Rancho Santa Fe. The couple took the hard decision based on the lack of parking and the fact that the Village has drastically changed over the years...

