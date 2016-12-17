Best Holiday Lights in North County

Looking for something festive to do this weekend? Grab the family and take a drive to check out some of the great Christmas lights in the county. Here are some of the best locations to visit:

777 Corinia St. - This Olivenhain neighborhood is easy to access from RSF, and never disappoints. This house in particular is especially impressive, but the entire neighborhood goes all out. Whether you go every year or have never been, this one shouldn't be missed.

7607 Romeria St. - Nicknamed “The Carlsbad Christmas House,” this is one of the more elaborate house displays in the area. This local family creates this elaborate display every year, so be sure to support them!

San Diego Botanic Garden “Garden of Lights” - The ultimate holiday experience, with over 125,000 lights illuminating the Garden, horse-drawn wagon rides, live music, holiday crafts, visits with Santa, marshmallow roasting and more. Dec. 3-23 and 26-30, 5-9 pm. Check out their website for more info.

6646 Elegant Tern Pl. - Did your child write a letter to Santa? Stop Saturday December 17 by and mail it to the North Pole at this house! There will be stationery, stamps, and prizes along with cotton candy to enjoy.

1615 Quiet Hills Dr. - Lights synchronized to over 10 songs on 87.9 FM. http://ChristmasOnQuietHills.com

2329 Snead Dr. - This house is a regular favorite in North County with a Christmas display that shouldn't be missed.

Happy Holidays RSF!

Thanks to San Diego Family for compiling part of this list.