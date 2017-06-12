Ballots Due Today; Better Cell Reception in RSF; Inside the CDRC

Don’t forget, today is the last day to turn in your ballot to the RSF Association and ballots are due before 5pm. This year, each household gets two ballots, both of which include the Board of Directors election and the Bylaws amendments. The quorum requirement for the election to be valid is one-third of property owners.

This month, we're proud to feature two new contributors to the Post, Ranch residents Jane van Praag and Phil Trubey. As an open platform, we hope to feature a diversity of viewpoints in the community and encourage you to submit an article of your own.

In other news, Summer is approaching and a lot of exciting events are in store. Check out what Thrive in the Ranch has planned.

Read on,

Nick and Rachel



SHHHH! Guess who was appointed to the RSFA Covenant Design Review Committee (CDRC) by unanimous vote? What? Moi?... I look forward to sharing with you the truth about the CDRC during my tenure: The good, the bad, and the tasteful.









Last week, I wrote about how someone willing to undertake an ambitious project could connect their house here in Rancho Santa Fe to sewer or natural gas. This week, I'll tackle poor cellular reception and slow Internet.



A public hearing to adopt the budget will be held at the June 15, 2018 Board meeting, starting at 8:30 am. All are welcome to attend and give public testimony...





Rancho Santa Fe residents Sarah Neal and Janet Lawless Christ are determined to ensure that the village of Rancho Santa Fe thrives this summer and beyond, and have organized a summer event series for all residents of Rancho Santa Fe and surrounding communities...

