Association Urges Caution As Winter Storms Hit RSF

Multiple storms are forecast across San Diego County through the weekend. Already there have been several reports of minor flooding in the Ranch. Matt Wellhouser, Chief of the RSF Patrol, and Arnold Keene, the Association's Field Operations Manager, authored a notice to members with some tips on ways to stay safe during the likely weather event:

From the letter:

Roads: Rain hampers visibility and causes many roads to become slippery. Please drive slowly and leave enough space between you and the vehicle in front of you. Drivers should anticipate flooding on some roads. Via de la Cumbre between Lago Lindo and the Golf Club parking lot is expected to flood; please use caution in this area. You may report hazardous road conditions during normal business hours to the RSF Association by calling (858) 756-1174 or to RSF Fire Protection District at (858) 756-5971. To report road issues after hours and weekends, you may contact RSF Patrol at (858) 756-4372 or the County Roads at 1-877-684-8000.

Trails: As a result of the recent substantial rain the Ranch has received, many trails are in poor condition for walking and riding. Please use caution on all trails, or wait till trails have dried and are in better condition.

Parks: Rancho Santa Fe Field, Richardson Field and the Arroyo property will be closed during periods of rain. Please call the RSF Field Hotline at (858) 756-6186 for updates and closures of sports fields.

Property: If sand bags or other erosion control barriers are needed on your property, you may consider stocking up on materials at Grangetto’s Farm & Garden Supply or Home Depot. RSF Fire Station #4, 18040 Calle Ambiente in Rancho Santa Fe, will have a limited number of sand bags for residents to assemble. Residents will be provided 10 free Sand Bags while supplies last, and asked to bring shovels to fill the bags.

Emergencies: In case of an emergency, call 911.