The Rancho Santa Fe Post

Association Sends Mailer on Fiber: Must Read for All Residents

by

This month, the RSF Board of Directors sent a community update mailer which details the next steps for RSF Connect. We encourage all of you to read it, and when the time comes, support this project to bring high-speed Internet to the Ranch.

Our columnist, Jane Van Praag, explains the history behind "The Covenant's" name, and Phil Trubey talks toilets on the RSF fields.

Read on,

Nick and Rachel

 


RSF Connect Mailer: A Summer Reading Must

Fiber Update


Please step away from your Provence rosé, your golf swing, or, your conference call (we know you've started to day dream anyway), to read up on what's at stake (basically, our future) in this next ballot...

Read More

 


CDRC Confidential: The Real Thing



CDRC Confidential


“The Covenant” sounds like a religious cult. Neighboring communities make fun of the name. “The Covenant” refers to the Rancho Santa Fe Association (RSFA) where a protective Covenant runs with the properties located here... 

Read Jane's Column

 


This Is Rancho Santa Fe - Porta Potty Edition

Phil Trubey

 

The board needs to prioritize it before the Association can move... Which brings up another interesting point. How do you go about lobbying the Association Board anyways?

Read Phil's Column


Water News…from the desk of Marlene King, S.F.I.D. Director, Div. 3


July_water_news.jpg

If you have an opinion on how S.F.I.D.’s water rates impact you, please consider sharing your point of view with the S.F.I.D. Board.

Read More


Barry Estates

Click Here to Learn About Advertising with the RSF Post



Have something the community should know?

Submit an Article

This website is not affiliated with the Rancho Santa Fe Association.
This website is operated by fellow Rancho Santa Fe Homeowners to provide news affecting our community and the Association.

Terms and Conditions Privacy
Powered by NationBuilder Developed by IVC