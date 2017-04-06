Association Disallows Recording of Public Meetings

Ahead of the Association’s April Board meeting, the Rancho Santa Fe Post received an email on behalf of the Rancho Santa Fe Association, which read:

“[W]e will no longer be allowing recording devices in the meetings.”

The new policy, to some, may seem to contradict the vow of openness that was often emphasized by candidates and their supporters who criticized the previous Board for not being more transparent.

To others, the new policy may be justified, should the Board feel like they are under threat of litigation or disclosure of sensitive information.

In any case, this notice is evidence that governing is a lot more difficult than campaigning.

The Board did not give any additional rationale for why they have adopted the new policy.

Members of the association, as always, are encouraged to attend the Board’s meetings, which take place the first Thursday of the month, at 8:30 am at 5827 Via De La Cumbre, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067.