After 26 Years in the Village, McNally Company Antiques Will Close

Two years ago, McNally Company Antiques decided to move from the shop on the corner of the Rancho Santa Fe village where they established in 1978, to a smaller space next door.

Now, the antique shop run by Connie and Bill McNally will close it's doors after 26 years in Rancho Santa Fe. The Rancho Santa Fe Review reports that the couple took the hard decision based on the lack of parking and the fact that the Village has drastically changed over the years, reducing the amount of people who frequent it.

“There never has been ample parking but now there is none. Since the close of the market over a year ago, we have witnessed a significant reduction in the number of people that come to town. People we speak with say there is no longer a reason to come to town, no shopping, no parking, and they can do their banking online,” the McNallys’ message reads. “The variety of people who headed the Association over the years have been very shortsighted in protecting retail in the village."

The store will remain open for a few months, while merchandise clears out.

