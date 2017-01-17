A Closer Look at Restaurants in The Ranch

San Diego Restaurant week kicks off this week and continues to January 22nd. Over 180 restaurants from all over San Diego are taking part, including two from within the Ranch: Mille Fleurs and Ponsaty’s. In the spirit of restaurant week, the RSF Post is taking a closer look at some local favorites around Rancho Santa Fe.

Thyme In the Ranch

Mille Fleurs

For a daytime traditional cafe experience in an idyllic setting, Thyme In the Ranch is the perfect stop. With a country style decor and numerous floral arrangements, this cafe is a great spot to meet friends and family for breakfast or lunch. Thyme offers a simple, traditional breakfast menu with pastries, quiches, and oatmeal as well as an assortment of soups, salads, and more for lunch.

For French Californian cuisine, with an elegant ambiance, Mille Fleurs is the perfect stop. Mille Fleurs is also participating in San Diego Restaurant Week, and will be featuring a special menu. Seating is offered in the main dining room, patio, as well as the less formal fountain room, featuring seating options for any occasion. This restaurant has been a staple in the Ranch for over 30 years, and claims to be one of the first farm-to-table restaurants in San Diego, featuring fresh produce from Chino Farms.

Ponsaty’s

This newly launched restaurant has been in the Ranch for less than a week and it’s already one of the local favorites. With an elegant setting that welcomes couples and families alike, Ponsaty’s is dedicated to serve a variety of french and mediterranean dishes cooked by a team of French chefs led by Executive Chef Alain Delahaye. The front patio features an herb garden, where the restaurant grows herbs for use in their signature dishes, which you can try this week thanks to Restaurant Week.

Morada Restaurant Rancho Santa Fe

The Restaurant at the Rancho Santa Fe Inn brings together the best aspects of the Community, with a California inspired cuisine and natural elements that showcase the rich history of RSF. Morada is a spanish word that refers to home, and the staff will make you feel at home in this cozy spot that prouds from featuring local and fresh produce. For a special evening, visit Morada on Friday or Saturday, when local musicians perform live music at the bar.

Rancho Santa Fe Bistro

Rancho Santa Fe Bistro is the perfect spot for breakfast during the week and a special brunch on Saturdays. Their varied menu is complemented by a superior wine selection, and the outside sitting makes it a locals favorite. Located on Paseo Delicias, the beautiful patio garden welcomes all locals and visitors in the heart of Rancho Santa Fe.

The Osuna Grille

The beauty of the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club grounds can be enjoyed while enjoying a meal at The Osuna Grille. Take in the golf course views from the patio seating, or cozy up by the fireplace indoors. The Osuna Grille boasts of its impeccable service and comfortable ambiance. The chef specializes in local, seasonal cuisine, featuring fresh, organic produce, and they also offer an extensive wine list.

What is your favorite restaurant in RSF?