“Sip & Wrap”- A Holiday Gift Wrapping Party to Benefit Conner’s Cause for Children

Featuring Music by Canyon Crest Academy Music Outreach Club

Appearance by Mrs. San Diego, 2016, Carolyn Kirner-Schmidt

December 18, 2016

Rancho Santa Fe, CA – Conner's Cause for Children is teaming with community “elves” and others to help lighten the load of holiday shoppers and brighten the lives of Conner’s Cause families. Conner’s Cause, together with Zoraya de la Bastida of Pacific Sotheby’s, Lauren Hampton and Sergio Lujan of Smart Mortgage invite you to “Sip & Wrap” a special holiday event on the beautiful patio of Pacific Sotheby’s in Rancho Santa Fe.

Too much to do with the holidays around the corner? Do you suffer from leave it to the last minute panic syndrome? Don’t worry! Let our “Sip and Wrap” elves take care of your gift-wrapping needs and help us take care of Conner’s Cause families.

While waiting for gifts to be wrapped, guests can relax by the fountain, have a drink, snack and listen to beautiful music provided by the Canyon Crest Academy Outreach Music Club. Many of their club members have many years of music experience and are active participants in CCA’s instrumental music program.

Also making an appearance and helping with wrapping services will be Mrs. San Diego, 2016, Carolyn Kirner-Schmidt. “I’m using my reign as Mrs. San Diego, 2016 to bring love and light to causes dear to my heart,” she explained. “I had a brother whose name was Johnny who had lymphocytic leukemia and died when he was three years old. My parents struggled to take care of him and be with him the entire time; our loss still saddens my entire family I would love to volunteer my time for such a worthy cause and make other families with life-threatening illness or injury feel supported at their difficult time.”

Admission is free and 100% of the proceeds from gift-wrap services will benefit Conner’s Cause.

About Conner's Cause for Children:

Founded in 1995 to honor the memory of brave little hero, Conner Champ, Conner's Cause for Children is a one-of-a-kind organization that offers direct financial assistance to local families for a variety of out-of-pocket medical and non-medical costs related to the care of a child with a life-threatening illness or injury.

All proceeds from “Sip and Wrap” go directly to Conner’s Cause families to help ensure their children have access to medical care and basic needs, as well as a little something extra to brighten their holidays!

“Sip & Wrap”

Sunday, December 18th * 1:00-4:00 PM

Pacific Sotheby’s Patio

16236 San Dieguito Road Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

Please RSVP to Lauren (951) 892-2398 or by email: lauren@smartmortgageteam.com

For information on how to donate, participate in or sponsor this event, please contact Carol Del Signore at 760.487.1592. carol@connerscause.org. If you are unable to attend but would like to donate, please go to www.connerscause.org.