Traditions Continue at 36th Annual Rancho Santa Fe Association 4th of July Parade

The 36th Annual Rancho Santa Fe Fourth of July Parade begins at 1:00 pm in the Village of Rancho Santa Fe and will conclude with a community celebration with barbecue picnic and concert.

The parade will feature parade princesses from R. Roger Rowe School, floats, fire trucks, vintage cars, riders on horseback, and children of all ages on bikes, on scooters, in wagons, and on foot.

A community picnic following the parade will be held on the south Village green in front of the Inn of Rancho Santa Fe starting at 1:30 pm. The RSF Golf Club and Community Center will barbecue hamburgers and hotdogs, with proceeds benefitting the RSF Community Center. The Harmony Grove Band will play patriotic music and other favorites, and dancing is encouraged.

The parade route begins at the corner of Avenida de Acacias and El Tordo and loops through the heart of the Village on La Flecha and Paseo Delicias. Please note the immediate streets involved in the parade route will be closed, guests are asked to park outside of the Village area and walk in. For detailed street closures, you may check the Association website at www.rsfassociation.org. For those dropping viewers off for the parade, we recommend you do so at the Post Office to avoid parade traffic and closures.

The community is invited to participate in the parade, which forms at 12:15 pm in the R. Roger Rowe School gymnasium parking lot. Children on bikes and scooters are required to wear helmets, and must be accompanied by their parents while the parade forms. Equestrians are asked to wear helmets, as well.

Leashed dogs are welcome, however, pet owners are reminded that the asphalt can get very hot and may burn pet paws.

For more information about the parade and picnic, please contact Karlin Vance at Karlin@RSFAssociation.org or Cutter Clotfelter at Cutter@WillisAllen.com.

The Rancho Santa Fe Fourth of July celebration is sponsored by the Rancho Santa Fe Association, the RSF Community Center, the RSF Golf Club and the RSF Polo Club.

