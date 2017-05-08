Dear Member,



You are invited to the 2017 Rancho Santa Fe Association Annual Meeting on Thursday, May 11, at 5:00 pm at the RSF Garden Club, 17025 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe. Please find the notice at the bottom of this post. The Annual Meeting will include a candidate forum and may also include a Board of Directors meeting. This important event will be your opportunity to learn about the two items up for Member decision: (1) the Board of Directors Election and (2) the 2017 proposed Bylaw amendments. We will also provide Members with an update on the high-speed internet project. Please join us for a glass of wine and hors d'oeuvres.

Board Elections

Two candidates are running for two vacancies on the Board of Directors: Stephen Dunn and Richard Sapp. The terms are three years and will begin July 1, 2017. Candidates will make their statements and will answer Member questions submitted in writing at the meeting. Candidate biographies will be sent later with ballots.

2017 Bylaw Amendments

An overview of the proposed Bylaw amendments will be given by the Board at the meeting. Members will be asked to vote on the Bylaw changes when they elect the Board members. The proposed amendments include adjustments to the quorum requirements, adding types of investments that the Board and Investment Committee may make, changes to align with the Davis-Stirling Act, and minor language/typing edits. The redline changes may be viewed on the Association website and will be sent with ballots. These amendments, including quorum changes, will not be effective until after Member approval.

Voter Verification

The Articles of Incorporation approved in 2016 provide for one membership per building site and two votes per Member. (Any Member who owns more than one building site is entitled to only two votes regardless of how many properties are owned.) If two ballots were sent in the past, such as for a building site held by joint tenants or marital trust, two ballots will continue to be sent to the voter names on file without any further action being taken. If only one ballot was sent in the past, such as for a building site held by an individual, two ballots will now be sent to the voter. Persons who wish to verify new voters or provide other changes are asked to complete the Voter Verification form found on the website or available at the Association office. Members of Record shown on the books of the Association by 5:00 pm on Monday, May 1, 2017, are entitled to vote. To have their ballots counted, Members of Record must have submitted Voter Verification form with signature or have been previously registered to vote. To check your voting status; you may contact the Association at (858) 756-1174.



Voter Quorum

It is critical that participation by Association Members is large enough to meet quorum requirements. The quorum will be set on May 1, 2017, based on the number of Members of Records and will require participation from a very high number of voters. If the Association does not receive enough ballots to meet the quorum, the election will be invalid. If the election is invalid, the Association will face the burden, expense and delay of another ballot mailing.



Ballots will be mailed on May 11, 2017, and must be returned by 5:00 pm on Monday, June 12, 2017, to be counted. The inspector of election may extend the voting deadline as needed to obtain sufficient ballots to achieve a quorum. The inspector will determine when ballots will be opened and tabulated at an open Board Meeting to be held after the election.

Sincerely,



Fred Wasserman, President

Rancho Santa Fe Association Board of Directors

