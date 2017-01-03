2016, A Year in Review and What a Year!

This year was filled with excitement, change, and opportunity for our amazing community.

From the making and breaking of a deal that would have brought ultra-high speed Internet to the Ranch, to a hard fought election between 6 highly qualified candidates, to the progress being made on issues like water, voting rights, and community outreach, read below for the top Covenant news from 2016.

Have a happy and safe New Year RSF!

During 2016, one of the Board’s main goals was to bring a high-speed reliable Internet connection to Rancho Santa Fe. Hopefully, 2017 will bring a deal that takes the Covenant into the high-speed technology era. We look forward to an update on the progress of any new efforts to improve our connectivity!









The final Rancho Santa Fe School District board organizational meeting took place on December 13th, where parents focused on establishing the new meeting schedule for 2017, planning upgrades for the teachers' parking lot, and reviewing the performance of the RSF Education Foundation.









After drama surrounding last year's San Dieguito Half Marathon reached its peak, the race will no longer be passing through Rancho Santa Fe and has been moved down to Qualcomm Stadium.









At the December 1st Association meeting, RSF Tennis Club President Dave Van Den Berg made his case for an extension of non-covenant membership program.









Since its inception in 1954, The County Friends has gifted nearly $14 million to charitable organizations in San Diego County.

